Deaconess Oborevwori Takes Menstrual Hygiene Awareness to Evwreni Community



Wife of Delta Governor and Founder, You Matter Charity Foundation, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori on Thursday, tasked young girls in the state on the need to maintain good hygiene during their menstrual period.



She stated this in Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area during a health sensitization campaign for teenage girls and young women of menstruating age.



Deaconess Oborevwori who is maternally from Evwreni, said that as part of her You Matter Charity Foundation’s programmes, which cuts across accessible healthcare, women empowerment and community impact outreaches, she decided to flag-off this sensitization in her home town.



The governor’s wife advised the young girls to always prepare ahead of the next month’s menstruation by properly documenting their monthly cycles to avoid public embarrassment and warned against indiscriminate dumping of sanitary pads and the use of non-hygienic products.



Deaconess Oborevwori presented packs of menstrual hygiene products which contained sanitary pads, perspiration diffusers and bathing soaps to the young girls.



Speaking on care for female genital parts during menstruation, Mrs Orezi Eyaru urged young girls while on their period, to take enough water to avoid dehydration, avoid sugary contents and observe proper wash.



The health campaign also witnessed a demonstration on the correct gearing of sanitary pad and its disposal by Dr. Elohor Oborevwori who advised the girls to always wash their hands before and after every change of pads.



Earlier, the governor’s wife was at the Palace of the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom, HRM Oghenekvwe Kumane to pay homage to the monarch.



At the palace, Deaconess Oborevwori said that she had come home to appreciate her people for the overwhelming support they gave her husband, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori during the gubernatorial polls and prayed for their continued support for the MORE Agenda of the present administration.



She further intimated the King of the various programmes contained in her pet project, the You Matter Charity Foundation which she said is to compliment her husband’s agenda in reaching out to the grassroots for the benefit of Deltans.



Excited by the homecoming of their daughter, HRM Kumane showered prayers and blessings on Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori. He prayed for the success of her project and assured of the kingdoms’s support for the administration of Governor Oborevwori.



Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of gift items to the traditional rulers, members of the royal cabinet and dignitaries at the palace.