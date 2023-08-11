I’LL NEVER SUPPORT INVASION OF ANOTHER COUNTRY IN AFRICA, LET ALONE ONE AFRICAN COUNTRY INVADING ANOTHER – Sen Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, has weighed in on the present imbroglio in Niger Republic, by advising that ECOWAS, the sub-regional umbrella Group of West African leaders and other concerned countries, should refrain from military invasion as an option and instead engage the Niger Military leaders in robust negotiations, to establish a clear transition plan, which will ultimately usher in a democratically elected Government and return the country to civilian rule once again.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Senator Nwoko, who was recently named as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, posted thus:

It is important to note that the best course of action for neighboring and concerned countries would be to engage with the military junta to establish a clear transition plan.



The junta has garnered substantial support from the citizens of Niger who aspire for genuine independence. Niger, despite being a significant global supplier of uranium, remains economically challenged.



I will never support invasion of another country in Africa, let alone one African country invading another. Such actions diminish our collective dignity and stature.



The crisis unfolding in Niger demands a prudent response from neighboring and concerned nations. Engaging with the military junta to facilitate a well-structured transition program seems most fitting. Not sending soldiers to invade the country.



Moreso, junta enjoys substantial backing from the citizens of Niger, who are aspiring for genuine self-reliance. It’s striking that despite contributing around 5% of the world’s uranium supply, Niger remains among the world’s poorest nations.



Our focus should be on diplomatically aiding the transition towards a democratically elected government, if that’s the path they choose. Equally valid is the possibility of a benevolent military rule, subject to the approval of the people.



The avenue of a referendum to determine their preferred governance model, be it democracy or a military regime, is worth exploring. It’s noteworthy that the coup occurred without violence, even when the soldiers possessed the means to take life.



For those saying that the French and America have thousands of soldiers on ground to fight Niger military to restore democracy, to me that’s an insult on Africa.



Today it’s Niger, tomorrow it could be Nigeria or any African nation. I cannot support the idea of foreign armies causing harm and imposing their leadership style, effectively silencing dissent. We must staunchly oppose any further attempts at interference in Africa. True independence for the continent is non-negotiable.