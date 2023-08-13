Breaking: NIGER REPUBLIC COUP LEADERS OPEN TO DIALOGUE; AS BAZOUM RECEIVES FOOD, MEDICAL TREATMENT FROM DOCTOR

Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the military is ready for dialogue.

Since his gang overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, Tchiani’s regime has shunned several peaceful overtures.

But speaking during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Tichani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Daily Trust had reported how Islamic scholars led by Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, met with the junta in Niger’s capital on Saturday.

In a statement Sheik Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Lau quoted Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine,the Prime Minister of Niger, who was appointed by the junta as saying, “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

He also expressed optimism that talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

‘’We have agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They will now go back and inform the Nigerian President what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” he said.

Sheik Lau said the team had earlier told President Bola Tinubu who is also the Chairman of Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government that their position is that the political impasse in Niger be resolved through dialogue.

He said based on this, he told General Tchiani that the visit to Niger was to engage in constructive dialogue to encourage him and other military leaders behind the coup to toe the path of peace instead of war to resolve the crisis.

The Sheik said in his response, General Tchiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter..



Tchiani also reportedly emphasized the historic ties between Niger and Nigeria, saying the countries “were not only neighbours but brothers and sisters who should resolve issues amicably”.

The visit and mission by the delegation of Islamic scholars, who had vowed to promote dialogue, to Niamey, is a sign to corroborate ECOWAS position that ‘all options are on the table, and was approved by the regional umbrella body’s chairman and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu.



Their visit is coming against the backdrop of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) exploring its open options to restore civilian rule in Niger, including potential military intervention, following the July 26 ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.



The group’s meeting with junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani lasted several hours,



It would be recalled that Niger Military Junta says ‘ no further negotiations with regional & International organizations until they recognize their new government.’



Coup leaders in Niger have announced they are closing all peaceful negotiations with regional and international organizations, including the sub-regional bloc, Ecowas, the AU, and the UN until they recognize the legitimacy of their newly formed government.

They also warned a US diplomatthat they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt a military intervention to restore his rule. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has instructed military chiefs to immediately prepare for a possible military intervention in Niger. Is there a peaceful way to end the current crisis?

Meanwhile and in a related development, Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum was examined by a doctor and is said to be in good spirits, despite being held in difficult conditions.

Nigerian Journalist, Deji Bademosi, who works with (China Global Television Network, CGTN), reports that Bazoum was visited by his Doctor who also brought food for him, his wife and his son who are being held alongside the deposed Nigerien president, amid calls from the international community for his release.