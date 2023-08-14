Nationwide Strike’ll Commence Without Notice, Indefinitely, If Fuel Pump Price Is Increased Again – NLC

Comrade Joe Ajaero NLC President

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that its members will commence a nationwide strike action without any formal notice to the Federal Government if there is any further increase in the pump price of petrol while the ongoing negotiations are not concluded and palliatives put in place first.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said this at the ongoing African Alliance of Trade Unions meeting in Abujatoday August 14. While reacting to the advice of the Registrar of Trade Unions on how labour should conduct themselves as they carry out their responsibilities of protecting the interest of workers and Nigerians by extension, Ajaero, pleaded with the Federal government to change “those bad economic policies that make our wages next to nothing.

“As we’re here now. They’re contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products. But the Minister of Labor for some time now, will only go to the Minister of Justice to come up with an injunction to hold the hands of labour not to respond. They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the price of petroleum products.

But let me say this. Nigeria workers will not give any strike notice if we have not addressed the consequences of the last two increases in fuel pump price, and we wake up from asleep to hear that they have tampered with the fuel pump price again.”