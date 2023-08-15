ATIKU HOSTS USAID TEAM, RESTATES COMMITMENT TO DEVT OF NATION’S EDUCATIONAL SECTOR

Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar (r) receiving a souvenir from the leader of the USAID team, Mr. Nuruddeen Larah.

A team of officials of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, Tuesday, 15th August, 2023, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON), in his Abuja residence, as part of their stakeholders’ engagement to secure support for the implementation of their program of improving early child reading and access to learning materials, wherein the host emphasized his love and commitment to the educational development of the country.

A statement by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that in his remarks at the occasion, the leader of the USAID team, Mr. Nuruddeen Larah thanked Atiku Abubakar for receiving them in spite of his very busy schedules, while expressing his pleasure on the mutual cooperation between the USAID and the American University of Nigeria (AUN) on the aspect early child reading program which is described as a priority program of the US agency.

Clearly, the visit was in recognition of the person of Atiku the Wazirin Adamawa as a critical shareholder in Adamawa State, one of the states earmarked for the early child reading and access to learning material pilot project.

The purpose of the visit as noted by the USAID team, is to get the support of the former vice president of the country to prevail on the Adamawa State government to endorse their program, by stepping up its programs and investments in the provision of learning and reading materials in Adamawa state schools.

In the same vein, the director of the AUN’s Atiku Center for Development, Dr. Audu Liman, who was present at the occasion, thanked the Wazirin Adamawa for supporting the center and also thanked the USAID team for cooperating with the center for the successful execution of their project tagged SENSE in the university which has recorded remarkable success by improving children’s reading ability by over 30% within a span of three years.

In his response, the former Vice President, who also was the PDP presidential flag bearer in the February 25, election, thanked the USAID team for their visit and for the longstanding cooperation between the institution and the AUN.

He emphasized the importance of education and his love and passion for it because of its obvious benefits to the citizen, and while adding that he has always worked to improve educational standards in the country because of the importance which he attached to education, stated that in the government which he was part of between 1999 and 2007, a conscious effort was made towards designing policies, building institutions and creating agencies like UBEC, ETF, PTDF among others, for the purpose of developing the country’s educational sector.

And on a personal level, Atiku stated that he has invested at all levels of education from kindergarten to the university level in the country.

He promised the visiting USAID team to help persuade the Adamawa State government to buy into their program and the establishment of the state’s Educational Trust Funds, noting that the state governor is favorably disposed to improving the state’s educational system.