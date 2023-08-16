IDRIS MALAGI, NIGERIA’S NEW INFORMATION MINISTER, FITS PERFECTLY

Mohammed Idris Malagi

Nigeria’s new Information Minister is the renowned media mogul and PR guru-turned-politician, Mohammed Idris Malagi from Niger State.

He is the Chairman of Bifocal Group and publisher of Blueprint Newspaper. He is also the chairman of Abuja based Kings Broadcasting Limited, owners of WE 106.5 FM Abuja, Nigeria

Idris Malagi contested the APC Niger Gubernatorial primaries in May last year and was largely tipped to clinch the ticket but lost narrowly to Umaru Bago who polled 540 votes to beat him to second place with 386 votes, and subsequently went on to clinch the Governorship with considerable support from Malagi.

His appointment as Minister of Information, is not seen as a stroke of strategic placement and well deserved square peg in a square hole, but most importantly, a just recognition for his monumental contributions to the APC both in Niger state and nationally and well merited reward for his selflessness and decency as a champion of politics of non-violence.