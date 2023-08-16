Putin Calls Mali’s Goita, Urges Peaceful Resolution In Niger; As ECOWAS Army Chiefs Meet In Ghana

President Putin of Russia (l) and President Assimi Goita of Mali (r)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis in a telephone call with Mali’s President, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, August 15.

“The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin said.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The call is likely to rattle Western governments that fear growing Russian influence in the Sahel, as Putin has been meeting with the West African leaders backing Niger’s coupists, since they toppled the democratically elected government of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.



Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Mali and Burkina Faso have already pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continually looks for mechanisms to resolve the crisis.

West African army chiefs will meet on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18 in Ghana, to prepare for a possible military intervention, which the main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has threatened to launch if diplomacy fails.

Putin himself has also called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.



Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at several rallies.

He met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, last week, over the Niger crisis and there were speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

Niger has strategic significance for the United States, China, Europe, and Russia due to its uranium and oil resources and its role as a hub for foreign forces fighting armed groups in the region.

Any military leaders intervention could further destabilize the impoverished Sahel, where conflicts waged by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) have displaced millions over the past decade and fueled a hunger crisis.