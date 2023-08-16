Wike is FCT Minister, As Pres. Tinubu Releases Portfolios For Ministers Designate

President Bola Tinubu in a warm handshake with Chief Nyesom Wike

President Bola Tinubu has released Portfolio’s Of Minister’s Designate in his new cabinet with former Rivers Governor Chief Nyesom Wike getting the FCT slot.

The full list of Ministers and portfolios is as follows:

Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister

Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation

Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power

Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation

Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals

Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information

Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence

Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Works- Dave Umahi

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate

Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari

Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga

Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve

Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Trade and investment – Doris Anieete

Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation – Betta Edu

Minster or Sport – John Eno

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo

Minister of Petroleum resources – Yet to be allocated

Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo

President Bola Tinubu has appointed immediate past governors of Rivers and Ebonyi states, Nyesome Wike and Dave Umahi as Ministers of FCT and Minister of Works, respectively.

