YOU WERE MADE TO MIDWIFE NEW ERA IN DELTA, OMO-AGEGE EULOGISES SOBOTIE, ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Elder Omeni Sobotie

August 16, 2023

You were made to midwife a new era in Delta State, Omo-Agege eulogises Sobotie on his birthday

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Elder Omeni Sobotie, has been described as a man ordained to midwife leadership change to usher the state away from the years of locust under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a goodwill message to mark his birthday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, governorship candidate of the APC in the last gubernatorial election state, said Elder Sobotie’s connection with the masses and his commitment to the enthronement of a responsible and responsive leadership the people can hold to account has put the fight on an inexorable path to seeing the light day.

According to a press release issued by Omo-Agege’s media adviser, Sunny Areh, Elder Sobotie was described as a leader that does not compromise the basic principles he has espoused in his political life – seeking the best for the people.

Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy Senate President, appreciated Sobotie’s role in fostering unity among party faithful and providing cohesive and sustainable leadership, all of which were responsible for the resounding victories of the APC at the polls.

“Don Sobo, as he is widely know, has been a dogged and determined politician whose interests are always tailored towards the common good of all. His political sagacity is unenviable and worthy to be emulated for its finesse.

“You have always held aloft the virtues of fairness, accountability to the people and fear of God in all your dealings. You are a fantastic man manager and leader. As you mark your birthday today, I pray God continues to use you to change the fortunes of our people for the better. May He bless you with excellent health and reinforce in you the spirit of service to the people”, the former Deputy Senate President stated.

Sunny Areh

Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege