AGBAMUCHE LIVES… – By Godfrey Osakwe

Rev. Father Francis O. Ofozor and HRM Obi (Dr.) David Azuka, the Obi of Akwukwu-Igbo

Today, the memorial celebration in honour of Chief Michael Ashikodi Agbamuche, SAN, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, held at his graveside and at the Obi’s Palace in Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta State. The commemorative ceremony which was presided over by Reverend Father Francis O. Ofozor, a.k.a. Father Akpunwa the parish priest of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Akwukwu-Igbo, attracted many people from the community and its environs.

Those in attendance included His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr.) David Azuka, the Obi of Akwukwu-Igbo, the Omu of Akwukwu-Igbo, Her Royal Highness, Grace Ekwutoziam Osibe, coordinator of the event, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, community leaders, elders of the town, women, young people and members of the press.

The priest who called on the Almighty God to bless and accept the departed former legal luminary and members of his family, implored God to turn the darkness of death into the dawn of a new life at the graveside.

Ofozor also prayed to God to bring joy, peace, mercy to the good people of Akwukwu-Igbo for producing such a great son that served Nigeria in different capacities. In addition, the Catholic priest eulogized the departed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice for his goodness, his sense of home, his sacrifices, his love for his community and how he impacted the people that came in contact with him.

After the traditional breaking of kolanuts which was done by His Royal Majesty, speaker after speaker, spoke on what Agbamuche represented as the father (Nna Obodo) of Akwukwu-Igbo. They also commended Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the daughter of the departed legal giant who provided the means that made the procurement of the food items and the event proper possible.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their joy and excitement thanked the Agbamuche family for remembering the poor at a time like this when life has become so difficult for the average Nigerian.

In his concluding remarks, the priest prayed for progress, peace, unity, communality and forgiveness in the family and the town in general.

The identified beneficiaries from the nine villages of the town were eventually called out according to their villages and handed over the food items. Quite unexpectedly, many people, on hearing of the benevolence by the Agbamuche’s trooped to the venue at the Obi’s Palace in Ogbe-Obi where the event held and almost overwhelmed the organizers.

In spite of the challenge of distribution and meeting the needs of all many praised Agbamuche’s children and extended family members for living up to the name and reputation of their father. They also spoke glowingly about the departed lawyer’s love, kindness and support for his community throughout his life.