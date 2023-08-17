FED GOVT ANNOUNCES N5 BILLION PALLIATIVE FOR EACH OF 36 STATES, FCT; APPROVES DISTRIBUTION OF 40,000 BAGS OF MAIZE

National Economic Council meeting

The Federal Government has approved a 5 billion naira grant to be given to each state of the Federation and Abuja, the FCT as first round of subsidy removal palliatives.



The decision was taken during the National Economic Council meeting held today. The National Economic Council also announced five (5) trucks of rice for each state as palliatives to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, took turns to disclose the decisions of NEC during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

NEC also approved the distribution of 40,000 bags of maize to be distributed to states and urged agencies mandated to release funds to flood impacted states to do so as soon as possible.



It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to distribute food items to states sharing the border with the Niger Republic over the recent political instability in Niger Republic.



• N5bn released to Governors to procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective states.

• FG released five trucks of rice each to states

• to procure 100,000 bags of rice

• to procure 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers.

• 52% of the funds as grants while 48% is as loans.

• Governors Charles Soludo of Anambra state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and others are to engage with NLC/Trade Unions on the issue of Minimum wage increase.

• Security issues especially recent attacks in the northern parts of the country were also discussed.