Youths Condemn Incessant Killings In Oghara

Youths under the umbrella of Oghara Youth Assembly, have condemned in strong terms, the continuous spate of killings in Oghara kingdom, Ethiope West LGA of Delta State.

The youths urged Council Chairman, police and other security agencies to rise to their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the people.

President, Isaac Akpoyibo and Director, Media of the youth body, Amb. Ehvwubare Markson Oghenekparobo Anipr, SPIIM, in a statement signed over the week, said the recent killings to-with snatching of motorcycles popularly known as Okada in the area, which according to them has claimed several lives, was shocking.

According to the group, the security unrest in the kingdom is increasing, especially in Western Delta road, Ovade-Otefe NDDC link road, No Tension road, Ogharefe town amongst other areas in the kingdom, stressing that urgent steps need to be taken by the authorities concerned to ensure sanity in the kingdom.