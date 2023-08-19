ECOWAS Ready For Military Action Against Niger Junta, As Mali, Burkina Faso, Deploy Combat Aircraft To Support Tchiani

Against the backdrop of continued dialogue between the Military leaders in Niger and and several delegations, aimed at fashioning out a mutually acceptable resolution to address the situation in Niger, ECOWAS army chiefs have publicly announced that they are ready for military intervention in Niger if there’s no peaceful end to resolving the impasse in the sub-region following the Military coup that ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



The military generals made this announcement through the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, after their meeting in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they had converged to discuss a preferred solution to the standoff between Niger and the ECOWAS committee, said it was ready to intervene militarily in Niger Republic if diplomatic efforts to persuade the ruling military junta, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup, to restore democracy in the country failed.

They also disclosed that the “actual Day for a military intervention is also decided, which we are not going to disclose,” although inside sources claim that the ECOWAS Military chiefs may have also resolved that, “any intervention would be politically and militarily risky, especially Nigeria which is one of the closet neighboring country with Niger”.

Meanwhile and according to reports, Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed combat aircraft to “respond to any form of aggression against Niger” resulting from ECOWAS. The two countries had previously warned that any military intervention against Niger would amount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali, Leading to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS, as well as the adoption of self-defense measures in support of the armed forces and the people of Niger.

The U.S. it was gathered is making precautionary plans to evacuate two key drone and counter-terror bases in Niger if that becomes necessary under the West African nation’s new ruling junta, the Air Force commander for Africa said Friday.

So, preparing itself for the imminent, the US is making plans to evacuate its drone bases in Niger, because obviously, the new administration in Niger is preparing, reportedly, to officially ask them to leave, as they’ve asked French soldiers to get out of the country.



And in a related development, Burkina Faso has declared that it is ready to leave ECOWAS in event of military intervention in Niger, according to Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly.



“The aggression, we’re waiting for it. […] The heads of state have said: we’re ready, we’ll support Niger. We’re even ready to withdraw from the Economic Community of [West] African States, because we don’t think it would be logical for a community that was created for us to live together to start putting up useless barriers to save particular interests,” Coulibaly said.

Reports from Niger have also indicated that thousands of young volunteers are already enlisting in the army to defend the country in the event of a possible military mutiny or intervention by ECOWAS.



Residents of Niger’s capital Niamey have been mobilizing for a mass recruitment of volunteers to help the army in the face of a growing threat from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta is not reinstated.

The Niger Military Junta has established a civilian militia group called Volunteer Defense of Niger (VDN) which has started civilian recruitment in a bid to fight for their homeland in the event of an anticipated ECOWAS military intervention.



“We don’t care about the Economic Community of West African States. ECOWAS was tailor-made for the presidents in power. And we don’t need it,” says Omar Amadou, a resident of Niamey.

“Whether ECOWAS intervenes or not, Niger is ready for all possibilities. We are ready. Whatever ECOWAS decides, we are ready,” Amadou stressed.

There are strong indications however, that members of the Niger junta have begun to evacuate their families to Bukina Faso and Dubai over the threat of invasion by the Economic Community of West African States.



The exercise was, reportedly, carried out at the country’s Agadez Airport, a few days ago, and it involved Gulfstream G550 jets.



A source familiar with the movement said, “In the night of Friday, 11th to Saturday 12th of August 2023, the Nigerien junta, under the command of General Tchiani, evacuated all the putschists’ families. Indeed, several Gulfstream G550 type aircraft (in particular flight No. BFY824R) took off from Agadez Airport to Burkina Faso and Dubai with their women and children on board.”



According to the source, “General Tchiani appears to have had intelligence of an imminent attack by ECOWAS. He protects his family and leaves Nigerien people behind to a certain death. While he shelters his family, Tchiani is ready to send soldiers into a fratricidal war.

The decision of Nigerien Military leaders to soft-pedal and embrace the option of dialogue has prompted ECOWAS to re-send the delegation led by former Nigerian Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar back to Niamey, after they failed to meet with General Tchiani on their first visit a couple of weeks ago.,

The delegation which has reportedly arrived in Niamey, Niger Republic on Saturday, August 19, for talks with Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani is expected to be joined by United Nations Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simao, who came on Friday, August 18, in the meeting with the coup leader in order to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic.