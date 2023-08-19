GOV FUBARA, OTHERS ATTEND WEDDING OF UKALA’S SON IN LONDON (Photo News)



Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, was among dignitaries that attended the wedding of Tracy Miranda and Amariam Ukala today in a serenely ambient occasion in London.



A statement by Boniface Onyedi, SSA, Media to the the Rivers State Governo on August 18, 2023, revealed that, speaking at the event, Governor Fubara advised the couple on the essence of married life including ” patience and tolerance for God’s blessings to follow as that is the key to a stable married life”



Parents of the groom, Mr. Emmanuel Ukala, SAN and Dr. (Mrs.) Catherine Ukala and mother of the bride, Mrs. Josefina Miranda were all full of praise for the governor for finding time to attend the event in spite of his busy schedule.

The couple were also full of praise for the governor and his team for attending the event.



The newly wed later cut their wedding cake and danced to the delight of guests at the event.



Amongst the governor’s entourage are Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, Leader of RSHA, and Amb. Desmond Akawor, Chairman, PDP Rivers State.