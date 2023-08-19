NIGER UPDATE: Abdulsalami Delegation Meets Zeine, Bazoum, As Junta Proposes Three Years Transition Programme

Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), and Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine (r)

Former Nigerian Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), led a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with Niger Junta.

The meeting is seen as a last gasp fresh bid to defuse the crisis that has gripped the country since a July 26 coup, sacked ersthwhile President Mohammed BAZOUM and took over the reins of power in the country.

Although the delegation was scheduled to meet with Niger Republic Coup Leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, it was Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them, according to multiple reports.

The meeting with representative of the troubled West African Country reportedly lasted about 90 minutes.

A previous effort by ECOWAS delegation also led by Abdulsalami failed to meet President Mohamed Bazoum and the coup leader.

Tichiani later apologised when some Nigerian clerics met with him last weekend, saying they did not meet the delegation out of anger.

It is unclear why Abdulsalami’s delegation could not meet with the junta again this time around but, following the meeting with Prime Minister Zeine, the ECOWAS delegation, according to a FRANCE 24 report, met with Niger’s ousted President Mohammed Bazoum in the presence of the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Zeine, and a member of the junta,.

“After meeting head of Niger’s CNSP, General Abdoulrahmane Tchiani, the ECOWAS delegation in Niger have also visited President Mohamed Bazoum this evening,” Nigerian presidential spokesperson, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz alsoposted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



R-L: The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, Former Niger President Mohammed Bazoum Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), and a member of the military junta

General Abdourahmane Tchiani,

However, while the Abdulsalami led ECOWAS delegation returned to Abuja to brief the body’s leader and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerien military ruler, General Tchiani, went on air to announce that the junta is proposing a transition to power to hand over to a democratically elected Government which would not go beyond a period of three years, even as he called on political parties to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days

In a 12-minute televised speech, Tchiani announced the launch of a “national dialogue” which has 30 days to formulate “concrete proposals” to lay “the foundations of a new constitutional life”, even as he warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved.



“Our ambition is not to confiscate power…and an attack on Niger would not be “a walk in the park”, he said obviously referring to ECOWAS, whose Military Chiefs, after meeting in Ghana, declared its readiness for armed intervention to restore democratic order in Niger.



Meanwhile, the new US ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, has arrived in Niamey as diplomatic efforts continue to resolve the crisis following last month’s military coup, the State Department announced on Saturday, August 19.

Kathleen FitzGibbon

FitzGibbon’s arrival follows the difficult and fruitless diplomatic pitch by Victoria Nuland, number two acting US diplomat who had met with Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou, the new Chief of Staff of the Army, and other officials, but she could not talk to either the ruling militalry chief General Abdourahamane Tchiani, or toppled President Mohamed Bazoum. “These discussions have been extremely frank and at quite difficult times,” she had said.