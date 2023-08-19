OBOREVWORI TASKS NIGERIANS ON FAITHFULNESS, CONTENTMENT IN NATION-BUILDING; AS CHIEF OBULE IS LAID TO REST

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (left), Condoles with the wife of late Charles Obule, Mrs. Rosemary Obule (right) while her son, Barr. Charles Junior Obule Jnr (middle) looks on during his funeral at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele on Friday, August 18 2023

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of faithfulness, honesty and contentment in their contributions to nation-building.

Oborevwori gave the charge on Friday at the funeral service for late businessman and renowned politician, Chief Charles Obule at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele.

Oborevwori said the late Obule was a household name in Sapele and Delta because of his philanthropic deeds and urged Nigerians to emulate his kind gesture in helping mankind with their God-given resources.

He eulogised the late Chief Obule as a distinguished lawyer, astute businessman, renowned politician and great philanthropist who was passionate about the welfare of his people.

He said: “I am standing here with mixed feelings because the late Chief Charles Obule lived a life of faithfulness, honesty and contentment.

“Obule has lived well at 65, because some people will live longer but with no legacy to show but Chief Obule lived a life of great accomplishments.

“Obule was a homeboy he took a decision to come and settle in Sapele, he left all his businesses and came here to establish schools and hospital. He was a good man who did great things that he would be remembered for.

“There is no better time to die but the good thing is that when you die you should have legacies that people will remember you for.

“Touch lives while you are alive, some people will have money and they will be proud but Chief Obule was never a proud man. He lived a very good and fulfilled and contented life,” he said.

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (right) being received on arrival to the funeral service of Late Chief Charles Obule at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele on Friday by the State Chairman of PDP, Barr. Kingsley Esiso (2nd right) and the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Kosunye (2nd left) and Very Rev. Fr. Christopher Ekabo( left).

He described the late Obule as a faithful party man who never left the PDP despite his inability to secure an elective position in the party.

“Chief Obule was a very faithful man, he was very consistent with the party despite not winning the Governorship and Senatorial ticket of the party.

“On behalf of the state government, we commiserate with you, Mrs Obule, your children and the entire family on the loss of your husband.

“Our prayer is for God to grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Oborevwori stated.

Rev. Fr Christopher Ekabo, in his homily titled “the painful exit of Chief Charles Obule”, urged Christians to show care and love for one another saying; “the soul of the virtuous is in the hands of God”.

He described the deceased as a faithful man who served God and humanity with his God-given resources and urged the family and friends to emulate the virtues of the late businessman and renowned politician.

He charged the children and family members of the deceased to take solace in the fact that their father was a great success story, a fulfilled and contented man.

The cleric lauded Governor Oborevwori for his achievements in 80 days including approval for the payment of pensions to Primary school teachers and local government pensioners; promotion arrears to civil servants and approval for the employment of teachers and other categories of staff in 22 local government areas.

Fr. Ekabo also commended the Governor’s drive in ensuring flood prevention and environmental sustainability with the clearing of traffic at Otovwodo junction, Ughelli and demolition of illegal structures built along waterways across the state.

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (right), discussing with Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (middle) and PDP Chairman, Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Esiso (2nd left) during the funeral Service of Late Chief Charles Obule at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele on Friday, August 18, 2023

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso, Deputy Chairman Barr. Val Areyenka; Chief Whip of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Perkins Umukoro; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Johnson Erijo; and Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo.

Others were Chairman Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata; Executive Director Projects, DESOPADEC, Chief Talib Tebite, Senator Ighoyota Amori; Chief Fred Majemite and Chairman Sapele Local Government Council, Hon. Eugene Innoaghan, President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Chief Ese Gam, Chief Efe Akpofure SAN, Professor Godini Darah, Chief Cyril Ogodo, among others.