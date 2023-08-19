Sen. Nwoko Writes Former Colonial Powers, Demands Apology, $5 Trillion Reparation For Slavery, Other Historical Injustices Against Africa, Nigeria

Senator Ned Nwoko

A DEMAND FOR APOLOGY AND REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY, INHUMAN AND DEGRADING TREATMENTS AND EXPLOITATION OF AFRICANS AND AFRICAN RESOURCES



I write with a solemn duty that transcends political boundaries and historical narratives. It is with unwavering conviction that I convene this crucial discourse to address the weighty issues of historical injustices exploitation and neocolonialism that have left an indelible mark on our beloved continent.



As we reflect on the dark era of the transatlantic slave trade, Africa, particularly Nigeria, bore witness to an unimaginable saga of human suffering and exploitation. The transatlantic slave trade tore families apart and scarred our collective memory, inflicting anguish and despair across generations. Our own city of Lagos, now vibrant and thriving, once witnessed the heart-wrenching departure of enslaved individuals, torn from their homes and subjected to unthinkable horrors in foreign lands. This chapter, marred by pain and degradation, is etched in our history.



After hundreds of years of depletion of our human capital through slave trade, colonialism followed, with the mindless scramble for and partition of African territories by European powers, who imposed dominion over vast African territories, reshaping borders, exploiting resources, and disrupting our societal structures. Nigeria, a land of diverse cultures and kingdoms, fell under British rule, enduring foreign norms, governance systems, and exploitative economic practices.



I express deep concern that neocolonialism, characterized by economic dependency, unequal trade relations, and political interference, still casts its shadow over us even after attaining political independence. This impedes the realization of our sovereignty and self-determination, perpetuating exploitation and inequality.



I call upon former colonial powers and the international community to acknowledge the grave consequences of these historical injustices on African nations, particularly Nigeria and expressly apologise to the peoples and countries of the continent. Britain and other colonial powers must sooner than later openly address the specific wrongdoings and the blatant rape and exploitation of Africa’s peoples and resources. It is not enough to issue blanket statements as tokens to assuage their conscience(s). It would entail addressing the specific atrocities visited on the diverse peoples of the continent and the implementation of appropriate regimes of reparation commensurate with the damage done to each African territory and its people. It would be imperative for the colonial powers to rethink and adjust the dynamics of their relationships with African territories who still struggle with the after effects of their atrocities.

I urge for reparations of at least $5 trillion dollars, not as an act of vengeance, but as a pathway to healing and restoration. A comprehensive framework for reparations must be established, to meticulously assess the damages inflicted by centuries of injustice.



Furthermore, I beseech former colonial powers to invest in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment within African nations, especially those that have borne the brunt of exploitation. I also urge the repatriation of culturally significant artifacts that were taken from the African continent during the colonial period. In recent years there have been a few instances of selective return of stolen artifacts to the Benin Kingdom, but what justice demands is wholesome restoration of these items to the peoples and places from which they were forcefully and illegally removed.



I also challenge the terminology that simplifies the rich tapestry of Africa into a single label “blacks”. Especially when used in a derogatory and abusive manner. If people from the Asia continent can be referred to as Asians, Europe – Europeans, America – Americans, then people from Africa continent should be referred to as Africans not “blacks”.



—Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko