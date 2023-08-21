2ND CORONATION ANNIVERSARY: Oborevwori Congratulates Atuwatse III

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, on the second anniversary of his coronation.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, praised the revered traditional ruler for keeping Warri Kingdom peaceful and inviting for investment since ascending the ancient throne.

He remarked that since his ascension to the throne, the king had also played a key role in various economic endeavours to revive trade and commerce in the kingdom.

The Governor described Atuwatse III as “a man of peace and a bridge-builder with infectious integrity,” whose reign had thus far resulted in an improvement in both the lives of his subjects and the kingdom.

He also expressed his admiration for the beloved royal father for inspiring his citizens to support good governance and an awakening of civic responsibility.

Oborevwori further remarked that the king was a wonderful source of inspiration for his people and urged him to stay strong in his efforts to make sure that they had a good life and that there was peace in the land.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate His Majesty Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his 2nd coronation anniversary.

“I join the people of Iwere in honouring a great king and sending him my best wishes for continued strength, wisdom, and good health as he continues to be the traditional and cultural leader of his people.

“During his two years as king, His Majesty Atuwatse III has demonstrated excellent and significant leadership by conducting himself honestly. He has also continued to serve as a source of inspiration and unity for the Itsekiri people, Deltans, and Nigerians in general.”

While praising the Itsekiri monarch for his peaceful relations with other ethnic groups in the State, Oborevwori said; “I must commend your dexterity in keeping and managing the culture and tradition of Iwere people by promoting harmony, socio-cultural cooperation, communal living, and peaceful coexistence.”