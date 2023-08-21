TINUBU REASSIGNS 3 MINISTERS-DESIGNATE; APPOINTS MOMOH FOR NIGER DELTA DEVT. MINISTRY

Engr. Abubakar Momoh

President Bola Tinubu has restored the Niger Development Ministry and approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the re-established, even as he has reshuffled the Portfolios of three Minister-designate just hours before their swearing-in.

This is contained in a State House Press Release issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The statement reads:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU ANNOUNCES NEW MINISTER-DESIGNATE FOR NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT; DIRECTS MINOR AMENDMENTS TO MINISTRY NOMENCLATURE AND PORTFOLIO ALLOCATION

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 20, 2023