Wike Resumes Duty After Swearing-In As FCT Minister, Shares Vision

Chief Nyesom Wike, new FCT Minister,and Minister of state, Mariya Mahmud, addressing the press as he resumed in his office in Abuja

Former Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has resumed office as Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister and has met Staff of his office, even as he has shared his vision to ensure that Abuja will now compete with major World capitals in infrastructures and security.

Wike resumed on Monday, August 21, with the minister of state, Mariya Mahmud. The duo arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa.





According to him, “If you know you build a house where you are not supposed to build, It will go down. Sorry! It will go down!”



“Motorcycle can not take over the city. We are going to provide alternatives.”



“I will restore Abuja Master Plan”

Nyesom Wike”

His vision includes:



1. Tackling insecurity in FCT.



2. Making Abuja compete with other nations’ capitals in the world.



3. Tackling the issue of indiscriminate markets in Abuja thereby directing businesses to move to the designated posts.



4. Won’t allow indiscriminate motor parks in Abuja.



5. Sanitization of FCT



6. Revocation of undeveloped lands from the owners.



7. Tackling the indiscriminate movement of cattle and other animals in Abuja.



8. To improve infrastructural development, among others.