ATIKU PLEDGES COMMITMENT TO IDEALS OF DEMOCRACY, AS HE HOSTS SUPPORT ORGANIZATION

The former vice president of the country (1999-2007), His Excellency Atiku Abubakar (GCON) on August 21, 2023, restated his commitment to fighting for justice and the ideals of Democracy in the country.

Mr. Abdulraheem Abdulrahman the National Director Support Group, ASO who led the delegation that is made up of a conglomeration of over 4000 registered groups said that their visit was in solidarity with Atiku Abubakar whom they believed was the rightful winner of the disputed February 25th Presidential election.

He said that the ASO is prepared to do anything within its means to continue to support the candidacy and the aspirations of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar who was the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the controversial 2023 presidential election, noting that Atiku, the bridge builder is the best option for the nation at this time.

A statement by AbdulRasheeth Shehu Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, disclosed that, this was made known when a delegation of the Atiku Support Organization (ASO), paid him a solidarity visit in his Abuja residence.

Other members of the group who spoke acknowledged Atiku Abubakar as the best option for the country in this era of great national emergency to rescue, restructure and restore our unity and territorial integrity bastardized by the obnoxious policies of the APC regime.

They affirmed that the group is still together and intact despite the disappointing performance of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the 2023 election.

Responding, Atiku who holds the traditional title of Wazirin of the Adamawa Emirate Council, welcomed the delegation, thanking them for their sincerity of purpose and appreciating them for their support and loyalty, stating that he is honored by their uncommon show of solidarity.

He urged them to continue to support the PDP now and in the future elections to ensure that the party comes back to power to restore the country to the path of prosperity and progress.

The Wazirin Adamawa enjoin the delegation and Nigerians not to do anything that will truncate our nascent democracy but to remain vigilant and do everything within the ambit of the Law to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice now that the matter of the contentious Presidential Election is before the tribunal.