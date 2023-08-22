Delta PDP Congratulates Elder Moses Iduh On His Birthday

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE!!

21st August, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A GOOD MAN: ELDER MOSES IDUH.

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has expressed hearty congratulations to the Delta North PDP Chairman, Elder Moses Iduh, on the joyous occasion of his 61st birthday, describing him “as a good man and a great and visionary Deltan” whose presence has blessed the Party greatly.

The felicitations were contained in a congratulatory birthday message signed by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, State Publicity Secretary, Delta PDP, which reads:

“On behalf of our dynamic, capacity Chairman, Olorogun Barrister Kingsley Esiso, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta State, heartily felicitates the Vice Chairman (North) of the PDP Delta State, Elder Moses Iduh, on the occasion of his 61st Birthday Anniversary, today, August 21, 2023.

“It is our good fortune to be blessed with the presence and exceptional qualities of a great and visionary Deltan, a fearless and astute strategist and a dynamic and confident tactician, whose all-round brilliance, boundless administrative energy, and total conviction and loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, has remained unflinching, unequivocal and unshakable over the years.

“The Delta State PDP is eternally grateful to you Sir, for your tenacity and absolute commitment to the Party, and as you celebrate your birthday today, we wish you long life, prosperity, joy, and good health in abundance and God’s guidance, wisdom and protection in all your endeavours, to deliver many more years of active, qualitative and progressive service to the PDP and to Delta State.

“Happy Birthday Sir, Congratulations!”

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.