PIA: Delta’ll Partner Oil Coys For Sustainable Devt – OBOREVWORI

Delta Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (middle); Managing Director Chevron, Mr. Rick Kennedy (3rd right), Secretary to State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu (2ndleft) and other Management staff of Chevron shortly after a courtesy call on the Governor in Asaba on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, said his administration would partner oil companies in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for the sustainable development of host communities.

Governor Oborevwori stated this when he received top management of Chevron Nigeria Limited led by the Managing Director, Mr Rick Kennedy at Government House, Asaba.

He lauded Chevron Nigeria Limited for sustaining its operations in the state and for its contributions to the growth and development of its host communities.

He said: “The good thing about our relationship with Chevron is that there have been a good synergy and Delta State holds Chevron in high esteem because of their operations.

“Most oil companies left Delta state but Chevron remained with us and we will continue to give you all the support through the PIA to ensure sustainable development of our host communities.

“The PIA is something we have to follow through for peaceful co-existence of oil companies and host communities.

“I was once a community leader and I know the operation of Chevron, what we need as a state is more cooperation with the host communities.

“If you go into dialogue with host communities there will be peace. I want to assure you that we will work together to enhance the development of our state through my M.O.R.E Agenda.

“When there is peace in the state it means the company will operate well and our IGR will also improve,” Oborevwori stated.

Addressing Journalists at the end of the meeting, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the visit was to seek further cooperation and strategic partnership with the state government.

He said Chevron remained focused in ensuring participatory partnership in its collaboration to ensure peace and development in every community where they operate.

He said the company was working with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable development of its host communities