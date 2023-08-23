News

Aniagwu Gets Works, Tilije Retains Finance, Ada Anioma Moves To Technical Education, As Oborevwori Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, congratulates Mr. Charles Aniagwu after his inauguration, as the new Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Internal Roads), at Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday August 22, 2023

Former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu is now the new Commissioner for Works (Rural and Internal Roads, Chief Fidelis Tilije retains his former Finance portfolio, while Hon. Joan Onyemaechi (Ada Anioma), former Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), will now handle the Technical Education Ministry, as Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori assigns portfolios to his newly inaugurated Commissioners.

The allocation of portfolios to 26 Commissioners-designate was contained in a press release issued and signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu Secretary of State to the Delta State Government on August 22, 2023.

The statement reads:

Government SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Gov. Oborevwori assigns portfolios to Commissioners

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the assignment of portfolios to newly sworn-in Commissioners in the state.

The approval for the assignment of portfolios was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu on Tuesday evening.

The statement listed the Commissioners and their portfolios as follows:

  1. Odinigwe Odigie Daniel – Science and Technology
  2. Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Ada-Anioma – Technical Education
  3. Jerry Ehiwario – Power and Energy
  4. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu – Works (Rural Roads)
  5. Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu – Primary Education
  6. Engr. Michael Ifeanyi Anoka – Urban Renewal
  7. Hon. Princess Pat. A. Ajudua, Ph.D – Women Affairs, Community and Social Development
  8. Chief Darlington Ijeh – Culture and Tourism
  9. Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije – Finance
  10. Barr. Funyei Manager – Special Projects
  11. Hon. Godknows Angele – Housing
  12. Dr. Joseph Onojaeme – Health
  13. Chief Emamusi Obiodeh – Lands and Survey
  14. Mr Perez P. Omoun, Esq. – Agriculture and Natural Resources
  15. Orode Uduaghan – Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services
  16. Dr Isaac Tosan Wilkie – Water Resources
  17. Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi – Youths
  18. Samuel Oligida – Trade and Investments
  19. Prof. Tonukari Johnbull – Higher Education
  20. Etagherure Ejiro Terry – Bureau for Special Duties
  21. Mrs. Rose Ezewu – Basic and Secondary Education
  22. Jamani Tommy Ejiro – Environment
  23. Onoriode Agofure – Transport
  24. Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben – Works (Highways & Urban Roads)
  25. Chief Vincent Oyibode – Oil & Gas
  26. Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen – Economic Planning

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.