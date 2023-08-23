Aniagwu Gets Works, Tilije Retains Finance, Ada Anioma Moves To Technical Education, As Oborevwori Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners

Former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu is now the new Commissioner for Works (Rural and Internal Roads, Chief Fidelis Tilije retains his former Finance portfolio, while Hon. Joan Onyemaechi (Ada Anioma), former Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), will now handle the Technical Education Ministry, as Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori assigns portfolios to his newly inaugurated Commissioners.
The allocation of portfolios to 26 Commissioners-designate was contained in a press release issued and signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu Secretary of State to the Delta State Government on August 22, 2023.
The statement reads:
Government SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Gov. Oborevwori assigns portfolios to Commissioners
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the assignment of portfolios to newly sworn-in Commissioners in the state.
The approval for the assignment of portfolios was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu on Tuesday evening.
The statement listed the Commissioners and their portfolios as follows:
- Odinigwe Odigie Daniel – Science and Technology
- Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Ada-Anioma – Technical Education
- Jerry Ehiwario – Power and Energy
- Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu – Works (Rural Roads)
- Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu – Primary Education
- Engr. Michael Ifeanyi Anoka – Urban Renewal
- Hon. Princess Pat. A. Ajudua, Ph.D – Women Affairs, Community and Social Development
- Chief Darlington Ijeh – Culture and Tourism
- Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije – Finance
- Barr. Funyei Manager – Special Projects
- Hon. Godknows Angele – Housing
- Dr. Joseph Onojaeme – Health
- Chief Emamusi Obiodeh – Lands and Survey
- Mr Perez P. Omoun, Esq. – Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Orode Uduaghan – Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services
- Dr Isaac Tosan Wilkie – Water Resources
- Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi – Youths
- Samuel Oligida – Trade and Investments
- Prof. Tonukari Johnbull – Higher Education
- Etagherure Ejiro Terry – Bureau for Special Duties
- Mrs. Rose Ezewu – Basic and Secondary Education
- Jamani Tommy Ejiro – Environment
- Onoriode Agofure – Transport
- Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben – Works (Highways & Urban Roads)
- Chief Vincent Oyibode – Oil & Gas
- Sonny Akporokiamo Ekedayen – Economic Planning