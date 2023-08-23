Aniagwu Gets Works, Tilije Retains Finance, Ada Anioma Moves To Technical Education, As Oborevwori Assigns Portfolios To Commissioners

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, congratulates Mr. Charles Aniagwu after his inauguration, as the new Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Internal Roads), at Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday August 22, 2023

Former Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu is now the new Commissioner for Works (Rural and Internal Roads, Chief Fidelis Tilije retains his former Finance portfolio, while Hon. Joan Onyemaechi (Ada Anioma), former Director General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), will now handle the Technical Education Ministry, as Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori assigns portfolios to his newly inaugurated Commissioners.

The allocation of portfolios to 26 Commissioners-designate was contained in a press release issued and signed by Dr. Kingsley Emu Secretary of State to the Delta State Government on August 22, 2023.

The statement reads:

Gov. Oborevwori assigns portfolios to Commissioners

The statement listed the Commissioners and their portfolios as follows: