Seek Redeployment If You Can’t Perform, Wike Advises FCT Directors

FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, August 22, advised directors in the FCT Administration and that of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to seek redeployment if they can’t perform in their various offices.

The FCT Minister of the FCT expressed his commitment to support Mr President deliver on his promises to Nigerians during his inaugural meeting with top management staff and Directors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

He also promised to make Abuja a clean and functional city measurable with its international peers as he marshaled out improved sanitation, restoration of streetlights, improved mass transit and curbing illegal street trading as issues to be immediately remedied in the FCT.

Wike said: “We are here to deliver the short-term deliverables for people to see that Abuja is coming back to what it was supposed to be.

“People are complaining of street lights not working, I am complaining too. We must fix it within the shortest possible time.”

He told the director in charge of street lights to do everything possible in the shortest possible time to restore lights in the streets of Abuja.

On sanitation, Wike said Abuja must return to a clean city and drove his point home when he openly told the director in charge of sanitation to work hard, saying that he was ready to make the director develop high blood pressure on account of the job as he would not give him time to rest.

He stated: “You must be ready to work hard, I must make sure I give you BP, so you must work hard. You can’t be sleeping when the environment is dirty.

“You can’t be a director for nothing, it’s an opportunity for us to tell Nigerians and Mr. President that we can’t disappoint. If you are in charge of sanitation, buy your drugs, carry them all the time because I will disturb you all the time to make sure Abuja is clean”.

On transportation, Wike retorted: “Wahala don come,” as he lamented the indiscriminate and illegal bus stops all around Abuja.

“I have respect for women, but this. If you don’t have the capacity, let’s replace you now. On this job, people will not like you, but in the end, if you do it well you will be appreciated. Things are tough, yes, but we cannot live in a lawless society because things are tough.”