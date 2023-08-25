EXPECT US TO DELIVER MORE PROJECTS FOR RIVERS PEOPLE, GOV. FUBARA ASSURES

***Expresses Satisfaction With Works Done On The Projects

***Condemns Attack On RSU Female Hostel By Miscreants

Governor Siminalayi Fubara addressing journalists after inspecting Government Secondary School, Eneka, while Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom watches on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged Rivers people to expect more development projects across sectors beyond the completed projects listed to celebrate his first one hundred days in office.

Speaking to the press after an inspection tour round a number of projects in four local government areas of the State on Thursday, Governor Fubara said he was personally certifying the state of completion of the projects to ensure that the desired quality was delivered to the beneficiaries.

The projects inspected included the

10.3 kilometre Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East West Link Road, the 19.1KM long Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road, the Comprehensive High School, Alesa-Eleme, the Botem- Gbene-nu Horo Road, the Community Secondary School, Koroma-Tai, and the Government Secondary School in Eneka Town.

Sir Fubara noted that though his administration is still in it’s early days, the zeal to work more in advancing the interest of the State will be sustained to ensure that every Rivers person feels the benefits of the development strides.

“I am happy with what I saw. You can see the level of work going on in the secondary schools. The number of workers shows that the contractors are serious.

“We also stopped by at Eleme where we have two projects there; one is the old Bori road which takes you to Eteo road to connect Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, that we intend to flag-off soon. It is a very important project because once it is done, you don’t need to pass through the East-West Road if you are going to the axis of Ogoni, Opobo or even Andoni.”

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (middle) flanked on the right by Amb. Desmond Akawor, Rivers PDP Chairman, and on the left by Commissioners for Works Dr. George Kelly Alabo, and Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom during inspection of Ndorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-East West Road on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Governor Fubara also visited the Rivers State University campus where he condemned the robbery attack on students in the Female Hostel D by yet to be identified criminals, assuring that the investigation that has opened will unravel the perpetrators, and bring them to book while promising medical attention for the molested students.