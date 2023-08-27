NIGER UPDATE: Tchiani Junta Puts Forces On Highest Alert, In Anticipation Of Sudden ECOWAS Military Attack; Mali, Burkina-Faso Pledge Support

The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document issued by its defence chief on Friday.

The document said the order to be on maximum alert would allow forces to respond adequately in case of any attack and “avoid a general surprise”. “Threats of aggression to the national territory are increasingly being felt,” it said.

In fact, Military attack fears in Niger have peaked remarkably in the last few days. Interestingly, these attack fears began hitting hone after the report that France had sought Algeria’s permission to use its airspace in a military strike on Niger, which Algeria reportedly declined. France denied it had made such request.

Most recently, French President, Emmanuel Macron lost his cool and lashed out at the Nigerien junta for the continued detention of the ousted pro-France former president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

Coincidentally, days after his outburst and pressure on ECOWAS to act, the security situation in Niger deteriorated remarkably, leading the Nigerien junta to raise security alert levels in the country.

In fact, on Thursday, 24th of August, 2023, the foreign ministers of both Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso met in Niger’s capital, Niamey to discuss boosting cooperation on security and other issues of concern. By the close of that meeting, the head of the Nigerien junta, Abdourahmane Tchiani eventually signed TWO ORDERS “authorizing the Defense and Security Forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Nigerien territory in the event of an attack.”

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from all its activities following a military coup and has also told its members to avoid any action that might legitimize the junta.



The decision announced on Tuesday, August 22, after a meeting of the AU’s Peace and Security Council in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, comes after several Western countries cut aid to Niger due to a July 26 coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.



The AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique on Tuesday that it had noted ECOWAS’ decision to activate a standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force.



Bazoum has been under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard.



ECOWAS which has already imposed broad sanctions on Niger which the AU endorsed, said the use of force would be the “last resort” after exhausting diplomatic channels for negotiation.

Russian President Vladmir Putin assured African countries in which Wagner PMC has presence that they have nothing to worry about over the sudden demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, insisting that Wagner will fulfill its obligations to those countries (including Niger) and even do more.

On Saturday, Nigerians once again held a massive pro-military rally, virtually filling the 30,000 capacity Seyni Kountche stadium in Niamey where they waved Nigerien, Algerian and Russian flags, chanting anti-France slogans and openly declaring their support for the military junta.

“We have the right to choose the partners we want, France must respect this choice,” said Ramatou Ibrahim Boubacar, a model wearing Nigerien flags from head to toe.

Boubacar added the country fully supports the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), which seized power after President Mohamed Bazoum’s government was overthrown on July 26.

“For 60 years, we have never been independent, only since the day of the coup d’etat,” she said.

ECOWAS has maintained its not starting any war with Nigeriens, probably given the continent wide rejection of any military intervention in Niger, but news out of Niger implies otherwise, as the junta believes ECOWAS is under immense pressure and is actually planning to carry out its threat of military intervention, any time.

The threat of war has also galvanized Nigeriens to Volunteer for Defence Of Niger Against ECOWAS Military



Thousands of people lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey on Saturday to respond to the call for civilian auxiliaries in support of the armed forces.



The event organiser said the junta was not involved in this initiative, although it was aware of it, according to AfricaNews.



President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has also revealed that there is increasing pressure on him to deploy military force in Niger Republic.



As the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Tinubu emphasized that his commitment to peaceful resolution guides his approach to the matter.



Tinubu stated this while hosting top Islamic clerics (Ulama) led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.



It was the second time the clerics were visiting the President. The first time they visited was August 9, when they were granted permission to travel to Niamey and hold talks with the junta.



The president okayed the Ulama’s request to continue the talks with the coup leaders urging them to expedite action as time was of the essence.



“I am managing a very serious situation. Even as of this (yesterday) morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulama and I will get back to you,” Tinubu said.



”If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS.”



Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement that Tinubu received a comprehensive briefing from the clerics on their visits to Niamey.



The Islamic leaders, according to Ngelale, informed the President that the coup leaders were open to deepening dialogue with ECOWAS in order to forestall armed conflict.On Friday, Niger’s foreign ministry announced that had 48 hours to leave, saying he refused to meet with the new rulers and citing French government actions that were “contrary to the interests of Niger”.

Ambassadors Of Nigeria, France and Germany to Niger Republic have been asked to leave the country in 48 hours by the Military Junta, who are uncooperative may also be asked to leave as the drums of war beat louder and louder and while others have reportedly complied, French ambassador Sylvain Itte France, has refused comply as Paris has declared that the Tchiani led Junta has no right to make such a demand

The new American Ambassador to Niger, Kathleen Fitzgibbons equally refused to report to the junta saying they’re not the legitimate leaders.

But responding to the comment from Paris, Idrissa Halidou, a healthcare worker and CNSP member said: “The French ambassador, instead of leaving, thinks this is the land of his parents. We are people of war, we are ready to fight against ECOWAS”.

ECOWAS has already reaffirmed the regional organization’s intention to use military action to reinstall Mohamed Bazoum, the Republic of Niger’s democratically elected president, who was overthrown and restore constitutional order in Niger Republic, if the military junta, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, was hell-bent on his three-year transition plan before returning the country to civil rule.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, asked on a scale of 1-10 how likely ECOWAS would deploy force in Niger, Amb Musah, who confirmed that 11 of its 15 member states agreed to commit troops to military deployment, said:

“Personally, my wish is that it should be at zero, but I think given the posture of the regime, I will put it at 7, because if they continue to frustrate the non-violent proposal to reinstate constitutional order and then give an unacceptable timetable for return to constitutional order, they make the use of force more likely.

Dr. Omar A. Touray, the President of the Commission, also voiced concerns that military intervention was quickly returning to Africa and that it was time to put an end to the infection yesterday at a media briefing to explain the position of ECOWAS in the Niger problems.

President Touray reassured the Nigerese people that the regional organization was working to restore civilian government and political stability in the nation.

The democratically elected President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted by the military junta on July 27 due to purported widespread poverty and deprivation. The military action was welcomed by the populace, but the ECOWAS leadership gave the junta a seven-day deadline to restore the elected Bazoum or face further involvement in whatever form.