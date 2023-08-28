Delta@32: OBOREVWORI TASKS DELTANS ON DEEPENING DEMOCRACY, UNITY

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir. Monday Onyeme (5th left); his wife, Lady Catherine (2nd left); the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (4th right); Deputy Speaker, State House of Assembly, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo (2nd right); former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue (4th left) and other dignitaries at the Special thanksgiving service to mark the 32nd Anniversary of the creation of the state at the Cathedral Church of St Peter’s Anglican Communion, Bishop Court, Asaba on Sunday. 5th right is the Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Rt Rvd Kingsley Obuh while the state Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko (right)

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, called on Deltans to always engage in actions that would deepen democracy and foster unity among them for sustainable development programmes to be executed.



Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, spoke at an inter-denominational thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters (Anglican Communion), Bishop’s Court, Asaba, to mark the 32 years of the state’s creation.



He thanked Deltans for the support they are giving to his administration and successive governments since the creation of the state on August 27, 1991.



The Governor observed that the people of the state are more united 32 years after its creation due to the support they gave to his predecessors and to his administration.



Oborevwori paid tributes to former leaders and civil servants for their contributions to the development of the state.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir. Monday Onyeme (middle); his wife, Deaconess Catherine (2nd left); the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (2nd right); His Royal Majesty, Luke Kalanama the VIII, Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom (left) and His Royal Majest, Dr. Ezeagwu Ezenwali, I, the Obi of Umunede Kingdom( right) at the Special thanksgiving service to mark the 32nd Anniversary of the creation of the state at the Cathedral Church of St Peter’s Anglican Communion, Bishop Court, Asaba on Sunday, August 27, 2023

He said: “It is gratifying to note that, in all spheres of life, we have made tremendous progress and the greatest of all is that we are proud to say that we are Deltans.



“Today, we are more united as a people than ever before and on behalf of Deltans we thank those who have contributed in several ways for us to be where we are today as a people.



“As we celebrate, we should continue to engage in actions that will deepen democracy, a government which has given us room to choose those who lead us.



“It is worthy to state that my predecessors in office without exception did their best for us to enjoy what we have today as Delta and I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless them with good health and wisdom as we continue to tap from their experience.



“I also want to express my profound appreciation to our Royal Fathers for making their domains peaceful for socio-economic activities to take place because, it is a fact that no development can take place in areas where there are crises,” he stated.



He said his administration would continue to ensure the execution of developmental programmes and projects that have significance and purpose on the lives of the people.



“Already, we are doing a lot since assumption of office on May 29, 2023 to ensure that our people enjoy true dividends of democracy; and, we are happy to say that our programmes are already yielding results and in the next four years and beyond, we shall have more reasons to thank God for an impactful administration.



“In this regard, we must acknowledge and appreciate Deltans outside the State and in the Diaspora for the significant contributions to the development of the state in various ways since the creation of our State.



“I thank you once again for your prayers and support for our administration and for engaging in actions that will deepen our unity as a people and for ensuring that our state enjoys enduring peace and sustainable development,” Oborevwori stated.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir. Monday Onyeme (middle) with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor (right) and the Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Kingsley Obuh shortly after the Special thanksgiving service to mark the 32nd Anniversary of the creation of Delta State at the Cathedral Church of St Peter’s Anglican Communion, Bishop Court, Asaba on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Asaba, Rt. Rev’d Kingsley Obuh in his sermon congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on the anniversary of the State’s creation and commended past leaders of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.



He called on leaders to sustain unity in the state by ensuring that dividends of democracy were distributed on the basis of equity, fairness and justice.



He said God has been the help of Delta State and would continue to help Deltans as long as the people continued to give Him praise in thanksgiving.



He called on Deltans to join hands with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to build a stronger, greater and more united Delta State of our dreams.



The thanksgiving service was attended by wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Catherine Onyeme; Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and his deputy Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo and former Deputy Governor, Sir Benjamin Elue.



Others include Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Engr Emeka Nwaobi, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council, Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Festus Ochonogor; among other top government functionaries.