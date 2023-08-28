STOP FROM PLACING CONGRATULATORY BILLBOARDS IN MY HONOUR, WIKE TELLS WELL-WISHERS

Barr. Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to stop from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.



The request was contained in a statement by the Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Sunday, August 27, which reads:



“The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.



“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.



“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.



“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” the statement disclosed, adding that Minister Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.