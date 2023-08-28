Subsidy Removal Palliative: FINTIRI PURCHASES OVER N10BN INNOSON BUSES FOR ADAMAWA TRANSPORTATION

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the procurement of Innoson luxurious buses at the cost of over N10billion to improve the transportation system in the state.



The decision was made known, yesterday, at the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the acting governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta.



Commissioner for information and strategy, Mrs Neido Geoffrey, said government has contracted Innoson Nigeria Limited to supply the 58-Seater IVM buses to the state.



Geoffrey said the buses are meant to reduce the effect of subsidy removal on the people of the state.



In another development, the state government has advised people living on flood prone areas to relocate to avert being affected by flooding due to the release of water from the Lagdo-dam over River Benue.



“This is to inform the general public and most especially those living along the River Benue valley to relocate to safe places to avoid flooding with its devastating effects on lives and properties.