We’ve Not Released ‘Date’ For Judgement On Obi, Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu Victory; PEPT Breaks Silence

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an alleged date paraded on social media as the fixed date for judgment on the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

This is coming after a verified Twitter user by the name Serah Ibrahim on Monday tweeted that the PEPC “has set September 16 2023 as the judgment date for the Peter Obi and Labour party’s case against Bole Tinubu, INEC, Shettima and APC.”

The tweet was viral with more than 2,083 reposts as of the time of this report.

Reacting to the development, the Secretary of the PEPC panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe, dismissed the viral post.

The official replied to the Whistler’s inquiry as “No date yet.”

Meanwhile, there’s palpable anxiety and high expectations in the land as Nigerians await in ernest anticipation for the Presidential Election Tribunal to formally announce the Judgment date to deliver it’s ruling on the petitions challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election by INEC



Almost one month after it adjourned for judgement, there are wide speculations that the Presidential Election Tribunal which sat at the Court of Appeal complex in Abuja from May 8 to August 1, may have agreed on September 16, which is the deadline for the tribunal to deliver its judgment.as the judgment date.



The Justice Haruna Simon Tsamani-led tribunal is expected to deliver judgement on the three petitions lodged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) together with their presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi and the Delta-born Princess Chichi Ojei respectively, against the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the country.



The defendants in the cases are Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).