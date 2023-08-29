Edo Political Saga: OBASEKI DISBANDS DEP. GOVERNOR’S MEDIA CREW

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki (l/ and the Dep. Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu

The Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

This directive is coming hot on the heels of the unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum, held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where it was alleged that some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

This act was contrary to the accreditation protocol that had been established for media coverage of the event, prompting Comrade Shaibu to walk out of the event in anger.

The walkout by the Edo State Deputy Governor, which many onlookers however described as orchestrated and stage-managed, has further deepened the seemingly irrecoverable gulf between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has pledged his loyalty to his principal, Godwin Obaseki, despite the rift between them.



Shaibu, however, stressed that the loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state.



Speaking on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo state, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Shaibu described the governor as his elder brother.



Politics Nigeria recalls that Shaibu’s remarks is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy.



The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.



Obaseki on his part had expressed shock at his deputy’s action and accused him of “plotting a coup” against him.



Shaibu, however, said: “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.



“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss, and I don’t think I should talk about anything.



“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.



“I can tell you that from my Christian background if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.



“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”