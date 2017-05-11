Uncategorized

BREAKING NEWS: DELTA SPEAKER, IGBUYA, IMPEACHED

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya has been impeached this morning during the house session. Mr. Igbuya was immediately replaced with the lawmaker representing, Okpe constituency, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori as the new speaker. It was reliably gathered that Igbuya’s impeachment was signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the house.
Majority Leader Hon. Tim Owhefere was also removed and replaced by Hon. Jonhson Erijo.
However, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Friday Osanebi retained his seat.

Details later….

